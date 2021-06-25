University of Waterloo launches driverless autonomous 5G shuttle

The University of Waterloo has launched the first driverless autonomous 5G shuttle in Canada that will transport students and staff around campus.
The shuttle will operate remotely over Rogers’ 5G network thanks to a partnership agreement with the Toronto-based national carrier. It has a 2.7km journey around the university’s main campus.
Rogers notes that the driverless shuttle has remote takeover capabilities. The technology includes an integrated onboard sensor system providing vehicle intelligence and control along with a suite of front, rear and side cameras providing a 360-degree view.
It also includes light detection and ranging (LIDAR) active remote sensing systems used for detecting objects. Further, there’s a WATonoBus smartphone app to help passengers navigate the campus using the shuttle.
Additionally, there is a modem onboard that will communicate through the Rogers 5G network with a research lab-based control centre.
“We are thrilled not only about WATonoBus, but what it represents,” said University of Waterloo president Feridun Hamdullahpu in a statement.
“By marrying transformational research, infrastructure and a network of industry and government partnerships, we are demonstrating that educational institutions will help shape the future – in this case, the convergence of public transportation and smart urban mobility.”
Rogers partnered with the University of Waterloo in December 2019 to create a 5G smart campus.
Source: Rogers
