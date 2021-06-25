RBC Direct Investing launches web-based Trading Dashboard

RBC Direct Investing has announced the launch of a new customizable web-based Trading Dashboard.
The dashboard is available for free to all of its clients. RBC notes that the dashboard includes several features that make it easy for self-directed investors to monitor and trade easily.
Users will be able to customize what they see through interactive components and widgets to make it easier to view market data.
Further, RBC outlines that the dashboard includes “advanced charting capabilities, drawing tools, and real-time visual indicators to give investors an in-depth picture of North American equity markets, making it easier to spot opportunities and act on them.”
News and research will also be accessible on the dashboard. It also displays video tutorials to help clients get started and take advantage of the dashboard.
“This is such an exciting time for self-directed investors and the online brokerage industry, as we continue to see more Canadians choosing to start trading themselves,” said RBC Direct Investing CEO Lori Darlington, in a statement.
“We’re committed to enabling this trend and responding to the needs of both new and more experienced investors. We’ll continue to innovate, to deliver additional capabilities to support our clients.”
