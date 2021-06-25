Samsung’s 32-inch 4K smart monitor is $200 off on Amazon right now

Amazon Canada currently has Samsung’s 32-inch 4K UHD monitor (LS32AM702UNXZA) on sale.
This 60Hz refresh rate monitor is currently available for $298 instead of the regular $499 price tag.
The monitor supports Wireless Dex, allowing you to have the full PC experience with just the monitor and your phone, along with support for AirPlay 2 for Apple devices.
The display features a built-in speaker along with a Tizen-powered entertainment hub, giving you the option of binge-watching Netflix, YouTube, HBO and more.
The Samsung LS32AM702UNXZA features a 4K UHD resolution, pushing out vibrant and life-like ultra-HD picture quality.
For added convenience, the monitor also features two USB 2.0 ports and one Type-C port, allowing you to send display signals between devices.
If you’re looking for a new monitor for your gaming, streaming or work from home setup, Samsung’s affordable LS32AM702UNXZA is a solid option.
To learn more about the monitor or to purchase it from Amazon, click here.
It’s also worth noting that Amazon has some other variants of the monitor on sale too. Follow the links to find them: 32-inch FHD variant and the 27-inch FHD variant.
Image credit: Samsung
Source: Amazon
