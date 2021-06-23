Android 12 Beta 2.1 is now available

Last month, Google released its Android 12 Beta across smartphones from 11 different companies, including Asus, TCL, ZTE and more.
Now, Google has dropped Android 12 Beta 2.1.
🤖 We released #Android12 Beta 2.1!
This patch release has a few fixes for issues reported by developers and users. If you’re running Android 12 Beta on Pixel, watch for an update soon or visit https://t.co/MASaM0SoWj for downloads.
Release notes → https://t.co/rAx3DW1w4R pic.twitter.com/qAR5uCkuK0
— Android Developers (@AndroidDev) June 23, 2021
The new beta is intended for stability improvements and to solve a few bugs that slipped in during the initial release of the OS. F
ind all the changes brought by Beta 2.1 below:
- Fixed an issue that prevented users from accessing things on the lock screen. For example, swiping down for the notification shade, swiping away notifications, or swiping up to unlock the phone.
- Fixed issues that caused information such as weather and calendar events to not appear in the At a Glance widget on the home screen or lock screen.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused flickering or jittery animations when accessing recent apps with gesture navigation.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused microphone and camera permission indicators to get stuck and disappear until the phone was rebooted.
- Fixed an issue when using the Android Emulator with an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 that prevented the AVD from connecting to the internet.
- Fixed an issue where after taking Beta and resetting the device, some users were stuck on the setup wizard.
Users already running a beta build of Android 12 will automatically receive and update for Beta 2.1. Pixel users wanting to try the new OS for the first time can head over to this link to learn how to download the build.
Follow the links to download the Android 12 Beta for ASUS, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, TECNO, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE smartphones.
Source: Google
