Telus commits $1 million to support small businesses

Telus has committed $1 million towards helping small businesses through its ‘StandWitchOwners’ initiative.
Small business owners can apply to receive $10,000 and personalized local advertising campaigns to drive revenue for their businesses. Telus notes that winners will be chosen weekly and showcased on its website.
“We continue to be inspired by the courage and determination of Canadian small business owners as they navigate long periods of lockdown and evolving restrictions to keep their dreams alive,” said Navin Arora, the president of Telus Business Solutions, in a statement.
“Commit to supporting your favourite small business this year. Together we can recognize and champion the owners that make our communities so special.”
The Vancouver-based national carrier says Canadians are invited to stand with their favourite small business and can show their support on social media by using the hashtag ‘StandWithOwners’ for a chance to win a $500 gift card towards the small business they’ve nominated.
Source: Telus
Comments