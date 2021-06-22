PREVIOUS|
News

Telus commits $1 million to support small businesses

Small business owners can apply to receive $10,000 and personalized local advertising campaigns

Jun 22, 2021

9:52 AM EDT

0 comments

Telus has committed $1 million towards helping small businesses through its ‘StandWitchOwners’ initiative.

Small business owners can apply to receive $10,000 and personalized local advertising campaigns to drive revenue for their businesses. Telus notes that winners will be chosen weekly and showcased on its website.

“We continue to be inspired by the courage and determination of Canadian small business owners as they navigate long periods of lockdown and evolving restrictions to keep their dreams alive,” said Navin Arora, the president of Telus Business Solutions, in a statement.

“Commit to supporting your favourite small business this year. Together we can recognize and champion the owners that make our communities so special.”

The Vancouver-based national carrier says Canadians are invited to stand with their favourite small business and can show their support on social media by using the hashtag ‘StandWithOwners’ for a chance to win a $500 gift card towards the small business they’ve nominated.

Source: Telus

Related Articles

News

Jun 17, 2021

9:41 AM EDT

Telus donating up to $15,000 to Rainbow Railroad Canada

News

Jun 17, 2021

9:12 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [June 17 – 23]

News

Jun 17, 2021

4:42 PM EDT

Telus tops ranks as fastest major ISP in Canada once again: report

Comments