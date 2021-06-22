Vidéotron receives $121 million in funding to bring connectivity to two regions in Quebec

Vidéotron is receiving $121 million in federal and provincial funding to bring high speed internet to two regions in Quebec.
The carrier will use the funding to bring connectivity to nearly 13,000 households in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord-du-Québec regions by September 2022.
Funding for the project is being provided through the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative.
“The pandemic has shown us how essential high-speed internet access has become for our communities, not only for bringing people together virtually but also for working, studying and doing business,” said National Revenue Minister Lebouthillier in a news release.
“We are proud to participate in this important project and will continue to invest and partner with the Government of Quebec to ensure each household has access to high-speed internet.”
Operation High Speed aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent. The government hopes to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
The initiative is made possible by an equal investment of $826.3 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec.
Source: ISED
Comments