Deals

Epic Games Store offering Overcooked! 2 and Hell is Other Demons for free until June 24

Overcooked! 2 and Hell is Other demons are both free until June 24th at 11am ET

Jun 18, 2021

3:41 PM EDT

0 comments

Overcooked 2

The Epic Games Store has two new free games available for the next week.

Overcooked! 2 and Hell is Other Demons are free until June 24th at 11am ET/8am PT.

Overcooked! 2 is a cooperative cooking simulation video game developed by Team17 alongside Ghost Town Games. It’s a crazy fun couch-co-op experience, which isn’t that common anymore in the increasingly online-focused gaming industry.

Hell is Other Demons is a bullet hell game set in a 2D environment that’s also part action platformer. It was developed by Cuddle Monster AB and published by Kongregate.

After Overcooked! 2 and Hell is Other Demons, Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania will be free from June 24th to July 1st.

Image Credit: Team 17

Source: Epic Games

