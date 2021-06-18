Epic Games Store offering Overcooked! 2 and Hell is Other Demons for free until June 24

The Epic Games Store has two new free games available for the next week.
Overcooked! 2 and Hell is Other Demons are free until June 24th at 11am ET/8am PT.
Overcooked! 2 is a cooperative cooking simulation video game developed by Team17 alongside Ghost Town Games. It’s a crazy fun couch-co-op experience, which isn’t that common anymore in the increasingly online-focused gaming industry.
Hell is Other Demons is a bullet hell game set in a 2D environment that’s also part action platformer. It was developed by Cuddle Monster AB and published by Kongregate.
After Overcooked! 2 and Hell is Other Demons, Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania will be free from June 24th to July 1st.
Image Credit: Team 17
Source: Epic Games
