Rogers’ promotion will save you $240 on the Series 6 Apple Watch

If you’ve been looking to pick up an Apple Watch Series 6, Rogers is currently running a decent deal on the cellular variant of the smartwatch.
The promotion saves you $240 over the course of 24 months with a $10 bill credit per month.
The Apple Watch Series 6 40mm version was available for $29.09 per month but with the new promotion, you only pay $19.09 per month.
Similarly, the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm version was available for $30.84 per month but with the new promotion, you only pay $20.94 per month.
This promotion is available to Rogers customers only with an eligible Rogers Infinite plan. Additionally, the purchase grants you three months of free Apple Fitness+ and six months of free Apple Music.
Rogers’ website says that this offer is only available for a limited time and while supplies last. The offer can be claimed online or in-store, though the latter costs you an extra $45 service fee.
For more on the Apple Watch Series 6, check out our review of the smartwatch.
To learn more about the promotion or to purchase the Apple Watch from Rogers, click here.
Source: Rogers
Comments