Today only, give Dad a smartwatch he’ll love for $180 off

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $299.99 (save $180)
If your dad has been getting active during his time at home—or if you think he could use the extra push to get off the couch—the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Watch could be a great gift.
With Father’s Day right around the corner, Best Buy Canada is running a sale on Garmin’s watch for $180 off its regular price for today only.
Along with real-time fitness-tracking capabilities such as heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is a smartwatch equipped with Vo2 monitoring to check your blood oxygen levels.
Specific exercises including cycling, treadmill running, elliptical, and rowing can all be tracked to help with staying active at home.
And if Dad needs a little help with his vision, the illuminated LCD display is one of the easiest to read at a glance. Pair that with its waterproof design, lithium-ion battery for up to seven days of power, and sturdy metal clasp to make sure that it’s secure all day, and Garmin has built a watch to last.
It’s not too late to get your dad a gift that he’ll love this Father’s Day. Today only, you can buy the Forerunner 245 Music GPS watch at a discount: $299.99 at Best Buy Canada.
Dad tip: load up the watch beforehand with some of your dad’s favourite music.
Check it out, along with other Father’s Day gifts, at the retailer’s website.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments