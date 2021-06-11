Black Widow to become available on Disney+ at no additional cost on October 6

Black Widow will be available to stream at no additional cost on Disney+ starting October 6th, 2021.
Disney confirmed the date in its pre-order page for the Marvel superhero film, which will release on Disney+ exclusively via the ‘Premier Access’ paywall on July 9th, 2021. Black Widow will also release on July 9th wherever theatres are open.
As with films like Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella, Disney+ subscribers will initially only be able to stream Black Widow after paying a $34.99 Premier Access fee. However, we didn’t know until now when exactly Black Widow would open up to all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost.
Disney confirmed the simultaneous July Disney+/theatrical release for Black Widow back in March, following a year of uncertainty regarding what might happen with the film.
If you’d rather not wait until October 6th, you can pre-order Black Widow from now until July 8th on Disney+.
Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow follows Scarlett Johansson’s superspy as she goes on the run and gets tangled in a dangerous conspiracy tied to her shady past.
The film was directed by Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome) and co-stars Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), David Harbour (Stranger Things) and O. T. Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale).
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Source: Disney
Comments