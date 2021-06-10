Ubisoft’s ‘Forward’ sale offers massive discounts on the developer’s titles

Ubisoft Forward, the company’s annual gaming event that reveals news regarding the company’s upcoming games, is just around the corner.
To build up hype, Ubisoft is offering a ‘Forward’ sale on its website with several of the developer’s titles available at a discount.
Check the titles out below:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Standard Edition): Now $59.99, was $79.99 – Available for PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition): Now $74.24, was $134.99 – Available for PC
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Standard Edition): Now $39.99, was $79.99 – Available for PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X
- Far Cry 5 (Standard Edition): Now $12, was $79.99 – Available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Standard Edition): Now $12, was $79.99 – Available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One
- Anno 1800 (Complete Edition): Now $94.24, was $144.99 – Available for PC
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Standard Edition): Now $12, was $39.99 – Available for PC
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition): Now$13.20, was $39.99 – Available for PC, PS5 and Xbox One
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition): Now $26, was $129 – Available for PC
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ultimate Edition): Now $37.50, was $149.99 – Available for PC
- UNO: Now $5.40, was $13.49 – Available for PC and Switch
- Far Cry New Dawn (Ultimate Edition): Now $34, was $169.99 – Available for PC
- For Honor (Complete Edition): Now $33.25, was $132.99 – Available for PC
- The Crew 2 (Gold Edition): Now $24, was $119.99 – Available for PC
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Gold Edition): Now $26.62, was $106.49 – Available for PC
- Trackmania with one year club access: Now $31.99, was $39.99 – Available for PC
- Just Dance 2021 (Standard Edition): Now $24, was $59.99 – Available for PC, PS5, Xbox One/Series X and Switch
- STEEP (Standard Edition): Now $8, was $39.99 – Available for PC
- AGOS: A Game of Space (Standard Edition): Now $26.79, was $39.99 – Available for PC
The sale is on until June 21st. In addition, if you spend more than $20.99, you can use promo code ‘FORWARD’ to get an additional $14 off your order.
To check all titles on sale, click here.
