Ubisoft’s ‘Forward’ sale offers massive discounts on the developer’s titles

Use promo code FORWARD to get an additional $14 off your order

Jun 10, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

Ubisoft Forward, the company’s annual gaming event that reveals news regarding the company’s upcoming games, is just around the corner.

To build up hype, Ubisoft is offering a ‘Forward’ sale on its website with several of the developer’s titles available at a discount.

Check the titles out below:

The sale is on until June 21st. In addition, if you spend more than $20.99, you can use promo code ‘FORWARD’ to get an additional $14 off your order.

To check all titles on sale, click here.

