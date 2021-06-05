Rogers, Bell and Telus offering discounts on Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Rogers, Bell and Telus all have discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to pick up these phones, now might be the time.
Across the board, the discounted prices rely on using each carriers’ ‘device return option,’ which reduces the monthly financing cost of a phone if customers agree to return it at the end of their two-year term. Alternatively, customers can pay the difference to own the phone if they want to keep it.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that the monthly financing cost applies on top of the monthly plan cost. All three carriers start plans at $80 per month for 30GB of data for new activations and hardware upgrades.
Rogers
- Galaxy S21 – $0 down, $9.41/month financing (includes a $23.34/month credit and $614 Upfront Edge device credit)
- Galaxy S21+ – $0 down, $13.33/month financing (includes $32.09/month credit and $640 Upfront Edge device credit)
- Galaxy S21 Ultra – $0 down, $17.92/month financing (includes $35/month credit and $770 Upfront Edge device credit)
You can check out the offer here.
Bell
Unlike Rogers, Bell doesn’t list the discount it applies to each phone’s monthly financing. However, the final monthly financing price is almost identical, so likely Bell applies a similar discount to Rogers.
- Galaxy S21 – $0 down, $9.42/month financing with Device Return Option (customers pay $614 after two years to keep the phone)
- Galaxy S21+ – $0 down, $13.34/month financing with Device Return Option (customers pay $640 after two years to keep the phone)
- Galaxy S21 Ultra – $0 down, $17.92/month financing with Device Return Option (customers pay $770 after two years to keep the phone)
You can check out Bell’s offer here.
Telus
On its main page, Telus lists a combined ‘savings’ amount that includes the Bring-It-Back discount and other credits applied to get the final monthly financing price. When you click through on a specific phone and expand the ‘See price breakdown’ section, you can see how much the Bring-It-Back amount is (we’ve included it in the list below). Telus’ Bring-It-Back amount is generally lower than Rogers’ and Bell’s device return options.
- Galaxy S21 – $0 down, $9.42/month financing with Bring-It-Back ($1,114 in savings, Bring-It-Back amount is $460)
- Galaxy S21+ – $0 down, $13.33/month financing with Bring-It-Back ($1,340 in savings, Bring-It-Back amount is $520)
- Galaxy S21 Ultra – $0 down, $17.92.month financing with Bring-It-Back ($1,530 in savings, Bring-It-Back amount is $610)
You can view the Telus offer here.
To learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, you can check out MobileSyrup’s Galaxy S21 review here, S21+ review here and S21 Ultra review here.
