PREVIOUS
Deals

Frostpunk is free on the Epic Games Store on PC

There will also be a new game to claim next Thursday

Jun 3, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

0 comments

If you game on PC and are fond of survival and strategy titles, you might want to download the Epic Games Launcher to get a free copy of Frostpunk.

You can get the game for free until June 10th, and once you claim it, you get to keep it forever — this isn’t a free trial.

The title game puts you in the role of the ruler of the last city on Earth. You’ll have to manage the city’s infrastructure and its people to ensure society’s survival. The game received a 9/10 rating from IGN, 9/10 from GameSpot and 89/100 from PC Gamer.

Head over to Epic’s website to claim the title.

Related Articles

News

Apr 17, 2020

2:31 PM EDT

Square Enix Montreal’s Hitman GO is free on iOS and Android

Deals

May 4, 2021

7:09 PM EDT

Star Wars Triple Bundle is 50 percent off on Epic Games Store

News

May 3, 2021

8:32 PM EDT

Epic pays Sony for Fortnite cross-play compatibility on PlayStation consoles

Deals

May 20, 2021

8:01 PM EDT

NBA 2K21 is free on the Epic Games Store on PC

Comments