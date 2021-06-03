Frostpunk is free on the Epic Games Store on PC

If you game on PC and are fond of survival and strategy titles, you might want to download the Epic Games Launcher to get a free copy of Frostpunk.
You can get the game for free until June 10th, and once you claim it, you get to keep it forever — this isn’t a free trial.
The title game puts you in the role of the ruler of the last city on Earth. You’ll have to manage the city’s infrastructure and its people to ensure society’s survival. The game received a 9/10 rating from IGN, 9/10 from GameSpot and 89/100 from PC Gamer.
Head over to Epic’s website to claim the title.
Comments