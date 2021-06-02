PREVIOUS|
This 4K drone is 35 percent off for today only

Jun 2, 2021

10:58 AM EDT

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $299.99 (save $160)

If the dad in your life loves photography but hasn’t delved into the world of drones, the Contixo F30 compact 4K drone is a great launching point — and a perfect Father’s Day gift.

Its one-key takeoff and landing controls, along with adjustable max speed, make operation easy right out of the box. It also has a camera that captures 4K photos and 4K video at 16fps, as well as 2.7K video at 25fps, and it boasts a bevy of smart-flight modes including Orbit Mode, GPS Follow Me, and Return to Home.

And for today only, you can buy it at Best Buy Canada for $299.99 (save $160).

Check it out, along with other tech-related Father’s Day gifts, on the retailer’s site.

