This 4K drone is 35 percent off for today only

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $299.99 (save $160)
If the dad in your life loves photography but hasn’t delved into the world of drones, the Contixo F30 compact 4K drone is a great launching point — and a perfect Father’s Day gift.
Its one-key takeoff and landing controls, along with adjustable max speed, make operation easy right out of the box. It also has a camera that captures 4K photos and 4K video at 16fps, as well as 2.7K video at 25fps, and it boasts a bevy of smart-flight modes including Orbit Mode, GPS Follow Me, and Return to Home.
And for today only, you can buy it at Best Buy Canada for $299.99 (save $160).
Check it out, along with other tech-related Father’s Day gifts, on the retailer’s site.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments