News

Google’s Pride Month easter egg releases confetti and LGBTQ+ flags

Jun 1, 2021

9:02 PM EDT

Pride month is on its way, and Google is celebrating with a new easter egg that unleashes confetti and a variety of LBGTQ+ flags.

Now when you search for ‘Pride’ or ‘Pride Month’ on Google, the page loads normally and like a surprise birthday, confetti appears on the screen.

You’ll see various flags to support the variety of LGBTQ+ communities, including Pride, transgender, non-binary, intersex, asexual, agender, lesbian, bisexual, and pansexual communities.

While you can’t do anything with the confetti, it activates with a variety of LGBTQ+ terms.

Pride Month runs from June 1st to June 30th, and the ‘Gay Pride Toronto’ weekend typically takes place during the last weekend of the month. Oddly enough, Canada’s LGBTQ History Month actually takes place in October.

