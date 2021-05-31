Android 12 blocks developers from customizing ‘Sharesheet’

Android 12 will now force its ‘Sharesheet’ to block third-party apps from using their own ‘share’ dialogue.
What this means is that when you’re looking to share a picture or link, there’s typically a share sheet with dialogue that appears. This usually varies between apps as developers are able to customize their apps’ share sheets.
However, according to XDA Developers, Sharedr’s developers filed a bug report when they noticed that Android 12 didn’t prompt users to select between the Android share sheet and their own app. Google replied to Sharedr and said that this was not a bug and that it now blocks third-party apps from replacing Android’s share dialogue.
“We had never actually intended to allow apps to replace the share dialog, that intent is for apps to launch the share dialog,” Google told XDA Developers. “Being able to replace the share dialog is also becoming increasingly impossible — you couldn’t implement the direct share part of the UI, nor the personal vs. work profile tabs in (Android) R, etc. This is just not something that is feasible to allow apps to replace.”
Google hasn’t confirmed that it will stop developers from customizing the Android share sheet. With that in mind, apps like Sharedr will likely continue to work, but you’ll have to select the app from the Google share sheet.
Source: XDA Developers
Comments