Lucky Mobile and Chatr offering 2GB of bonus data per month for three months

Bell’s Lucky Mobile and Rogers’ Chatr are currently offering 2GB of bonus data per month for up to three months.
The offers are available with new activations on plans that cost at least $35 per month. Both carriers are running the flash sale until May 31st.
Lucky Mobile notes that the deal is available online and at select retailers. A one-time $10 SIM card charge applies. The SIM card must be activated by June 28th in order for customers to redeem the offer.
Chatr notes that unused data will not be rolled over into the next month. Similar to Lucky Mobile, a one-time $10 SIM card charge applies.
You can learn more about Lucky Mobile’s offer here and Chatr’s here.
