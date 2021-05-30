Gmail app gets new shortcut to quickly change profile pictures

Gmail for Android and iOS now includes a shortcut to allow users to quickly change their Google profile picture.
9to5Google reports that when you click the account switcher button in the top-right corner of the app, you’ll see a new small camera icon on the bottom-right of your avatar for your current account.
Clicking on the new button will open settings for your profile picture after which you can ‘change’ or ‘remove’ your current avatar.
The new feature is rolling out to users now with a recent update to Gmail and will likely roll out to Google’s other apps as well. It’s worth noting that Google first rolled out the shortcut in Contacts, but it’s currently not available in Chat, Docs, Meet or Drive just yet.
Although this is a small tweak to the Gmail app, it’s a welcome addition that could come in handy for some users.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments