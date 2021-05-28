PREVIOUS|
Deals

Shoppers Drug Mart offering 25,000 bonus PC Optimum points with $75+ online purchase

The points work out to $25 in value

May 28, 2021

2:54 PM EDT

0 comments

Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 25,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $75.

The points work out to $25 in value. This offer is available until May 30th.

From wireless headphones to video games and even consoles, these points can be redeemed towards anything from Shopper’s surprisingly extensive catalogue.

It’s worth noting that Shoppers is offering a single-use 20x point coupon until May 30th that gets you 20 times the usual amount of points on anything you buy.

Normally, you would earn 15 points for every $1 spent. With the 20x coupon applied, every $1 spent will net you 300 PC Optimum points.

It’s also worth noting that you need to spend a minimum of $75 to be eligible for the 20x multiplier. Learn more about these offers here. Learn more about PC Optimum points here.

Source: Shopper’s Drug Mart

Related Articles

Deals

Apr 30, 2021

1:06 PM EDT

Get 20x PC Optimum points until May 2nd with Shoppers Drug Mart offer

Deals

Apr 21, 2021

5:55 PM EDT

Shoppers offering 50,000 PC Optimum points with online purchase of $150 or more

News

Dec 12, 2008

7:19 AM EST

Skype 2.5 Windows Mobile beta launches

Deals

May 28, 2021

12:32 PM EDT

Get 20x PC Optimum points until May 30th with Shoppers Drug Mart offer

Comments