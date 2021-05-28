Best Buy’s latest sale make Father’s Day shopping a cinch

Dads can be notoriously tough to shop for. Not because they don’t love new gear, but because if they decide they need new tech, they tend to buy it right away instead of waiting for Father’s Day.
But right now, you can get the jump on pop with some steep discounts on stuff he’ll love, from golf watches and grills to smart TVs. It’s all part of Best Buy Canada’s latest batch of top deals, and the sale is in effect until June 3rd.
Check out the full list of deals below:
Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $499.99 (save $200)
Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,799.99 (save $100)
ASUS Zen 23.8-inch All-in-One PC for $969.99 (save $130)
HP 23.8-inch All-in-One Desktop PC for $1,099.99 (save $100)
Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer for $379.99 (save $50)
Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $299.99 (save $100)
Jabra Elite 75t In-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $169.99 (save $30)
HP 15.6-inch Laptop in Natural Silver for $599.99 (save $100)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop for $699.99 (save $150)
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $50)
Facebook Portal TV Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $129.00 (save $70)
Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch with Preloaded Courses for $149.99 (save $50)
Insignia Portable 12000 BTU Air Conditioner for $379.99 (save $200)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch 256GB Tablet for $1,369.00 (save $500)
Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $349.99 (save $50)
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine for $719.99 (save $180)
Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera for $899.99 (save $100)
Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch 2TB 2.5-inch USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99 (save $30)
Char-Broil Performance 46000 BTU 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill for $449.99 (save $100)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
