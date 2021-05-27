PREVIOUS
News

Twitter starts rolling out its Spaces feature to its web platform

You can now join a live Space from the desktop web platform

May 27, 2021

9:49 AM EDT

Twitter has started rolling out its Spaces audio rooms feature to its mobile web and desktop web platforms.

The social media giant notes that it will focus on a listening UI that adapts to users’ screens. It also wants to focus on setting reminders for scheduled spaces along with accessibility and transcriptions.

Twitter started testing the Clubhouse-like feature in December 2020 and launched it earlier this year. The feature has proven to be popular as it has been available on both iOS and Android for quite some time now unlike Clubhouse, which was strictly iOS-only up until a few weeks ago.

It was clear that Twitter was working to bring Spaces to the web over the past few months. With this latest launch, the social media giant has made the feature even more widely available, which will likely contribute to its ongoing success.

