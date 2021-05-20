Shaw shareholders vote in favour of Rogers’ takeover offer

Shaw Communications shareholders have voted in favour of Rogersâ€™ proposed takeover offer valued at $26 billion.
The deal still requires regulatory approval from the Competition Bureau, the CRTC and the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.
The Toronto-based national carrier says the acquisition will build on the legacy of two family-founded Canadian companies and that together, they will have the capability to deliver unprecedented wireline and wireless broadband and network investments.
As part of the investment, Rogers says it will invest $2.5 billion in 5G networks over the next five years across Western Canada. The carrier has also committed to creating a new $1 billion Rural and Indigenous Connectivity Fund.
The two carriers appeared before the Industry, Science and Technology Committee on March 29th and testified that the merger will increase competition and advance 5G deployment across the country.
Industry experts and academics have argued that the deal will lead to less competition within the wireless market and higher prices for consumers.
Rogers and Shaw announced the proposed acquisition on March 15th and expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2022.
