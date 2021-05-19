Rogers expands its phone program to more women’s shelters

Rogers is expanding its free phone and plan program to more women’s shelters and transition houses across the country.
The Toronto-based national carrier is expanding the program to 85 shelters in Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The program will offer phones and plans to shelters to help women and their children escape violence and abuse. Rogers notes that the phone donation program is provided in collaboration with Motorola and LG.
“The pandemic and lockdowns have led to many women in crisis being unable to safely call for emergency resources to help them escape from their abuser,” said Matt MacLellan, the president of the Atlantic Region at Rogers, in a statement.
“By providing phones and plans, while helping amplify voices of those on the frontline of the domestic violence crisis, we are committed to helping those most in need.”
Rogers launched the program last year towards the start of the pandemic and says the aim is to help women who are in vulnerable positions stay connected to critical resources amid ongoing lockdowns.
Source: Rogers
