New SNES and NES titles to be added to Switch Online collection next week

New additions include classics like Magical Drop2, Spanky's Quest, Ninja JaJaMaru-kun and more

May 19, 2021

1:41 PM EDT

On May 26th, Nintendo will add new Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Nintendo Entertainment System titles to its Switch Online collection.

Four SNES titles and one NES title will be added to the online service, increasing the total number of titles in both libraries to over 100.

Check the new titles being added below:

Super NES

  • Super Baseball Simulator 1.000
  • Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac)
  • Magical Drop2
  • Spanky’s Quest

NES

  • Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

Check out all the titles in this trailer from Nintendo:

The Nintendo Switch Online service includes access to the SNES and NES game libraries. In Canada, the following Switch Online membership options are available:

  • One month (single account) â€” $4.99 CAD
  • Three months (single account) â€” $9.99
  • Twelve months (single account) â€” $24.99
  • Twelve months family membership (supports eight Nintendo accounts) â€” $44.99

You can sign up for Nintendo Switch Online through the Nintendo eShop on the Switch or on Nintendo.com.

To learn more about what the online service has to offer, click here.

Source: @Nintendo

