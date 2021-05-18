Xplornet has launched its ‘Xplore 100×10 Unlimited’ service across 48 rural communities in New Brunswick.
The service offers download speeds up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps with full speed unlimited data. It’s now available to more than 11,000 homes and businesses in the province.
“Xplornet has been working hard upgrading our next-generation fixed wireless broadband network to bring faster speeds across rural New Brunswick,” said Xplornet CEO Allison Lenehan in a statement.
“This is another exciting step in our commitment to invest and deliver improved high speed internet to rural homes and businesses across Canada.”
The service is now available in numerous communities including Bedec, Bells Mills, Coburg, Dawson, Glenwood, Gray Mills, Weldon, The Cedars, Timber River, Wapske, Whites Cove and more. A full list of communities can be found here.
Xplornet notes that this expansion is possible through private investments along with a $10 million contribution from Opportunity New Brunswick, a provincial Crown corporation.
Source: Xplornet
