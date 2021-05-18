OnePlus publishes, then quickly removes Android 12 preview build

If you have a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro and you don’t shy away from extremely janky software, you should be able to enroll your device in the Android 12 ‘Developer Preview.’
However, unsurprisingly, the software update was actually too broken and had to be pulled.
If OnePlus does re-publish the download links, this is an Android 12 version that’s a step behind the somewhat stable beta that Pixel users can access. So, proceed with caution, and maybe don’t install this on your main smartphone.
In collaboration with Google, we are very excited to announce the first @Android 12 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Program on the #OnePlus9 and #OnePlus9Pro. pic.twitter.com/uqiqfRHrJU
— OnePlus (@oneplus) May 18, 2021
During Google’s I/O 2021 keynote, the company said that OnePlus and many other android partners will also have the ability to access the pre-release version of the Android 12 software.
Shortly after that, OnePlus tweeted that users could enroll and download a developer preview version of Android 12 on OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones.
Then, OnePlus pulled the download links following users reporting issues with the downloads.
The above moderator post suggests that users will be able to download the software tomorrow, but after this issue, I’d maybe stay away until it moves up to at least the proper beta level.
Source: OnePlus
Comments