SpaceX launches another 52 Starlink satellites, bringing total to over 1,600

SpaceX launched 52 more satellites for its Starlink internet network on May 15th from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
This latest launch brings the total number of Starlink satellites launched to date to more than 1,600. Starlink’s network could eventually total more than 10,000 satellites.
Starlink is currently available in numerous regions across Canada as part of Starlink’s beta program. Orders are being fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The hardware for Starlink is priced at $649, shipping costs $65, taxes come to $92 and the service costs $129 per month. These charges bring the startup cost to a total of $806. After the initial order and once service begins, Starlink internet costs $129 per month.
Last month, Elon Musk said SpaceX plans to offer Starlink service to moving vehicles by the end of this year. In a tweet, Musk said the service “should be fully mobile later this year, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion.”
Musk explained that SpaceX needs “a few more satellite launches to achieve complete coverage and some key software upgrades.”
SpaceX recently announced a partnership with Google to provide data, cloud services and applications for enterprise Starlink customers.
You can learn more about Starlink in MobileSyrup‘s guide here.
