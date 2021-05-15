Samsung’s 27-inch curved LCD gaming monitor is currently 25 percent off

An excellent deal on Amazon Canada has a 27-inch Samsung curved LCD gaming monitor on sale for the same price as its smaller 24-inch sibling.
Right now, the Samsung ‘LC27RG50FQNXZA’ monitor is available for $349.99, a discount of $118.99 (or 25 percent). Normally, the 27-inch panel would run Canadians $468.98 on Amazon. For those who’d rather avoid purchasing things from Amazon, Samsung Canada also has the monitor discounted to $349.99 (as an aside, Samsung typically charges $499.99 for the monitor, which is slightly more than what Amazon does).
Aside from the 27-inch size and the curve, the monitor also offers a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 4ms response time, and a 240Hz refresh rate. For connections, the monitor sports two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort and a USB-A port.
It’s also got Nvidia G-Sync. G-Sync, for those unfamiliar, allows a monitor to sync up its refresh rates with the frame rate coming from a compatible Nvidia GPU. Like V-Sync, it can help reduce screen tearing and similar visual artifacts, but does so in a much more adaptable way. I’d argue having a G-Sync — or, for those in the AMD camp, a FreeSync — compatible monitor is a must for any PC gamer these days as the experience is significantly better.
Overall, the Samsung LC27RG50FQNXZA (what a mouthful) looks like a solid monitor, especially for any PC gamers looking for the smoothest experience possible. A 240Hz refresh rate is quite high, and would be great for gamers who play a lot of highly competitive online games, especially first-person shooter titles like CS:GO or Rainbow Six Siege.
Pixel peepers who want high-res screens will likely be disappointed with the 1080p panel, but for those wanting fast refresh rates, this seems like a great deal.
You can buy the Samsung LC27RG50FQNXZA at Amazon Canada or Samsung Canada.
