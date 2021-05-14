PREVIOUS|
Katy Perry and Pikachu team up for ‘Electric’ music video

The electric mouse is the real star in this music video

May 14, 2021

11:15 AM EDT

Pikachu with Katy Perry wearing a disguise

Katy Perry has teamed up with the loveable electric Pocket Monster, Pikachu, in the latest video for her single Electric.

The video stars her and her mouse best friend as they watch a young Perry and Pichu (the pre-evolved form of Pikachu) struggle to make it big. This video was directed by Carlos LÃ³pez Estrada, who also wrote and directed Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, which probably explains why the video is so cute.

This is all part of PokÃ©mon’s 25th anniversary, which previously featured a virtual concert starring Post Malone surrounded by Pocket Monsters.

The PokÃ©mon Company has a lot up its sleeve for the series’ anniversary this year. Thankfully, this includes PokÃ©mon memorabilia, upcoming video games like PokÃ©mon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and more.

Source: Katy Perry (YouTube)

