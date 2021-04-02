Pixel 6 could feature custom Google ‘Whitechapel’ processor

Google could be taking a page out of Apple’s playbook by including a custom chipset in its upcoming Pixel 6 series smartphones.
9to5Google says the company has been working on its own custom chipset under the name ‘Whitechapel’ and ‘GS101’ since last spring. According to the publication’s latest report, the chip will make its way to this year’s rumoured Pixel 6 — codenamed ‘Raven’ and ‘Oriole’ internally at Google — and possibly even the Pixel 5a.
Similar to Apple’s mobile and now desktop chips, Whitechapel is rumoured to be ARM-based. The chip reportedly features power 2x A78 cores, 2x A76 cores and 4x A55 cores and an ARM Mali GPU based on unreleased “borr” architecture. 9to5’s report states this new system-on-chip is part of a chip platform Google is working on called ‘Slider’ that could also make its way into future Chromebook devices.
Google is also reportedly working with Samsung on the chip’s design, which makes sense given the South Korean company already features its own Exynos processors in its devices in some regions. That said, in Canada, we get the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip-powered version of Samsung’s smartphones. The Pixel 4a 5G, Google’s most recently released smartphone, features Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G chip.
Google is expected to reveal its next Pixel devices later this year.
Check out 9to5Google for the full report.
Source: 9to5GoogleÂ
