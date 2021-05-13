Humble Bundle has launched a new bundle to raise money to help India and Brazil, which are facing two of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks to date.
The new Humble Heal Bundle features a wide variety of games, software and eBooks worth $640 if all items were purchased seperately, but you can get everything for just $24.68.
Some of the games included in the bundle are:
- BioShock Remastered
- Baba is You
- Undertale
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Into The Breach
- This War of Mine
- Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package
Humble Bundle has sold over 15,000 Humble Heal bundles and has raised over $400,000 (roughly $485,646 CAD). One hundred percent of the proceeds from the bundle will go to charities such as Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), International Medical CorpsÂ and GiveIndia.Â
For more details or to purchase the bundle, click here.
Image credit: Humble Bundle
Source: Humble Bundle
