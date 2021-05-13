PREVIOUS|
Deals

Humble ‘Heal’ Bundle offers over 30 games and eBooks to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Humble Bundle has sold over 15,000 Humble Heal bundles and has raised over $400,000

May 13, 2021

12:18 PM EDT

0 comments

Humble Bundle has launched a new bundle to raise money to help India and Brazil, which are facing two of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks to date.

The new Humble Heal Bundle features a wide variety of games, software and eBooks worth $640 if all items were purchased seperately, but you can get everything for just $24.68.

Some of the games included in the bundle are:

Humble Bundle has sold over 15,000 Humble Heal bundles and has raised over $400,000 (roughly $485,646 CAD). One hundred percent of the proceeds from the bundle will go to charities such as Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), International Medical CorpsÂ and GiveIndia.Â 

For more details or to purchase the bundle, click here.

Image credit: Humble Bundle

Source: Humble Bundle

Related Articles

News

May 12, 2021

12:12 PM EDT

Bungie turned on Destiny 2 cross-play by accident

News

Jul 13, 2018

8:14 AM EDT

Latest Humble Bundle offers up to 85 percent off many Square Enix games

News

May 12, 2021

1:42 PM EDT

16-bit classic Zombies Ate My Neighbors is coming to modern consoles

Deals

Apr 23, 2021

5:07 PM EDT

Humble Bundle’s Earth Day sale offers up to 80 percent off on select games

Comments