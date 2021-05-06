Get 20% off the Lenovo Flex 5 13.3″ Touchscreen Chromebook for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $399.99 (save $100)
Storage limitations aside, Chromebooks have some well-established pros for anyone who does most of their computing in a browser. Theyâ€™re usually cheaper, making them perfect for students and retirees alike; theyâ€™re quick and constantly updated; and theyâ€™re less prone to viruses and other IT hiccups.
The Lenovo Flex takes that ball of benefits and runs with it, adding an Intel dual core Celeron CPU, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and a two-in-one touchscreen so you can use it as a laptop, tent, stand, or tablet.
And for today only, the biggest benefit is the price. You can get one at Best Buy Canada for $399.99 (save $100).
