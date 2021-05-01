PREVIOUS
Deals

Lenovoâ€™s M8 Android tablet is 30% off for today only

May 1, 2021

1:43 PM EDT

0 comments

Buy at Best Buy for $89.99 (save $40)

Whether youâ€™re looking for a great Motherâ€™s Day gift or a way to keep stuck-at-home kids connected (and maybe a little distracted), you canâ€™t go wrong with Lenovoâ€™s M8 8″ Android tablet at just $89.99 (save $40).

Running on Android 9.0, its quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor keeps apps running smoothly, and its 18-hour battery life keeps low-metre anxiety at bay. It also has a blue-light-reduction display for late-night e-reading.

Check it out, along with a host of other great Motherâ€™s Day gifts, at Best Buy Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Related Articles

Reviews

Mar 26, 2021

5:15 PM EDT

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and Extreme are excellent workhorse laptops

Deals

Apr 12, 2021

3:10 PM EDT

Lenovo Smart Clock now available for $40 at Best Buy Canada

Deals

Apr 28, 2021

7:52 AM EDT

Koboâ€™s Nia 6″ e-reader is 23% off just for today

News

Aug 1, 2014

10:04 AM EDT

The Globe And Mail begins taking Android seriously with new Samsung-partnered tablet app

Comments