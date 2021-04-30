PREVIOUS|
Tidal adds playlist organization feature that Spotify has had for years

Tidal is like the Microsoft Edge of music streaming apps

Apr 30, 2021

11:02 AM EDT

Tidal app on iOS

There are a few other niche music streaming platforms in the market, in addition to industry giants Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. Tidal, a platform dedicated to high-fidelity, lossless audio, is one of them.

The latest update to Tidal’s app adds a feature that has long been available on Spotify: the option to organize playlists into folders.

The latest version of Tidal gives you the ability to sort your music and playlists in folders. Simply click the â€˜Create folderâ€™ button found at the top of the â€˜My collectionâ€™ page and proceed to name the folder. Accordingly, you are now free to sort your playlists in the named folders, allowing for easier access and better organization of music and playlists

The folders carry over to other platforms, so you won’t miss out on the new organization feature if you listen to music on your computer.

Follow the links to download Tidal on your Android and iOS devices.

Image credit: Android Police

Source: Tidal, Via: Android Police

Comments