New iMac, Apple TV 4K and iPad Pro are now available to order in Canada

If you’ve been clamouring to get your hands on one of the new products that Apple revealed at its Spring Loaded event, well, now you can.
The new colourful iMacs that use Apple’s M1 chip start at $1,599 CAD and go all the way up to $2,099 for the more spec’d out model. This computer looks really cool, but be warned that the base model doesn’t include the ethernet port and only has two Thunderbolt ports. Be warned that while the pre-orders are open, Apple says that the computer will start shipping in the second half of May.
Check out our announcement post to learn more about the new computers.
It should also be noted that without getting into specifics, Tim Cook said on Apple’s recent earnings call that some new Apple products are going to be affected by the global chip shortage. This likely means wait times could be longer than normal, especially if the new design and M1 chip increase demand.
The new iPad Pro starts at $999 for the 11-inch model and $1,399 for the 12.9-inch. You can add more storage and RAM to these configurations as well, but it raises the price. It’s also worth pointing out that these new M1-equipped iPads are a little heavier than last generations, so they don’t work with older Apple Magic Keyboards. The new Magic Keyboard costs $399.
You can learn more about the new iPad Pro here.
The new Apple TV 4K that comes with the new remote starts at $229 for the 32GB option and ranges up to $249 for the 64GB. The new Siri remote can be bought separately for $69 CAD.Â
You can learn all about the new Apple TV and remote here.
The final item is the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. While Apple opened pre-order for them a while ago, they’re now shipping, and you can buy them from carrier stores as well.
