Crave Original psychological thriller series Way Over MeÂ (Sortez-Moi De Moi) will release on Bell’s Crave streaming service on May 7th.
In a first for Crave, the six-part drama from Quebec will be available in both French and English simultaneously. This means that the series will be available in its original French format with options for English subtitles or dubbed audio.
Way Over Me follows a doctor who strikes up a secret relationship with a bipolar patient while a pair of front-line responders she knows deal with their own issues in the field and at home.
The series stars Vincent Leclerc, Pascale BussiÃ¨res, Sophie Lorain, Ã‰mile Proulx-Cloutier, ValÃ©rie Blais, Bruno Marcil, Danielle Proulx, Ã‰mile Schneider and Sandra Dumaresq.
Source: Bell
Comments