PREVIOUS
News

Quebecois thriller Way Over Me debuts on Crave on May 7 in French and English

This is Crave's first original series to offer support for both languages at launch

Apr 29, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Way Over Me Crave

Crave Original psychological thriller series Way Over MeÂ (Sortez-Moi De Moi) will release on Bell’s Crave streaming service on May 7th.

In a first for Crave, the six-part drama from Quebec will be available in both French and English simultaneously. This means that the series will be available in its original French format with options for English subtitles or dubbed audio.

Way Over Me follows a doctor who strikes up a secret relationship with a bipolar patient while a pair of front-line responders she knows deal with their own issues in the field and at home.

The series stars Vincent Leclerc, Pascale BussiÃ¨res, Sophie Lorain, Ã‰mile Proulx-Cloutier, ValÃ©rie Blais, Bruno Marcil, Danielle Proulx, Ã‰mile Schneider and Sandra Dumaresq.

Source: Bell

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 29, 2021

7:02 PM EDT

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in Canada in May

News

Apr 29, 2021

8:32 AM EDT

Bell’s Crave surpassed 2.9 million subscribers in Q1 2021

News

Apr 26, 2021

3:20 PM EDT

Game of Thrones prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ set to launch in 2022

Business

Apr 14, 2021

6:30 PM EDT

Telus brings PureFibre, 5G to Quebec’s ChaudiÃ¨re-Appalaches communities

Comments