PlayStation’s ‘Golden Week’ sale offers savings on a variety of Japanese games

To coincide with Golden Week, Japan’s collection of national holidays, PlayStation is running a sale on Japanese PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation Store.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Bloodborne — $12.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age — $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Gravity Rush 2 — $14.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package — $33.37 (regularly $133.49)
- The Last Remnant Remastered — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition — $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
- Okami HD — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Persona 5 Royal — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition — $17.54 (regularly $116.99)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered — $36.37 (regularly $53.49)
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games — $20.99 (regularly $66.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The Golden Week sale ends on May 13th.
Image credit: Atlus
