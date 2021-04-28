PREVIOUS
PlayStation’s ‘Golden Week’ sale offers savings on a variety of Japanese games

Save on a variety of Japanese games, including Persona 5 Royal, Okami HD and The Wonderful 101 Remastered

Apr 28, 2021

9:09 PM EDT

Persona 5 Royal

To coincide with Golden Week, Japan’s collection of national holidays, PlayStation is running a sale on Japanese PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation Store.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The Golden Week sale ends on May 13th.

Image credit: Atlus

