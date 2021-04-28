PREVIOUS|
News

You can’t play Fortnite on Microsoft’s xCloud because Epic wouldn’t allow it

Fortnite developers see Microsoft's xCloud service as a direct competitor to its PC offerings

Apr 28, 2021

8:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Fortnite

According to a recent deposition made publicÂ in the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit, Epic is preventing FortniteÂ from being made available on Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service.

When asked why Fortnite isn’t available on xCloud, Joe Kreiner, Epic’s vice president of business development, said in the deposition that it was a deliberate decision. Since Fortnite developers see Microsoft’s xCloud service as a direct competitor to its PC offerings, the title, along with all other games owned by Epic, will not be available on xCloud.

Last year, Epic Games collaborated with Nvidia to launch Fortnite on GeForce Now and offer a range of other games from its PC game store on the Nvidia cloud gaming service, with all sales from the original game purchase and any in-app payments going to Epic rather than Nvidia.

The main distinction between Nvidia and xCloud’s offering is that with Nvidia, you play games that you purchased directly from Steam, Epic Games Store, and other online stores. In contrast, with Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft processes all purchases, and rival storefronts are not permitted.

In the end, those two issues are at the forefront of Epic’s legal battle with Apple. According to Epic, Apple should allow companies to operate competing storefronts on iOS, with the option to use their own payment systems.

Source: The Verge

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 28, 2021

11:47 AM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in May 2021

News

Sep 29, 2020

12:42 PM EDT

U.S. judge says Epic was dishonest when it added direct payments to Fortnite

News

Apr 26, 2021

8:08 PM EDT

Digital Foundry’s Xbox FPS Boost analysis claims games run ‘pretty awesome’ at ...

News

Apr 13, 2021

9:03 PM EDT

Fortnite adds ‘Chonker’ tire vehicle mods in v16.20 update

Comments