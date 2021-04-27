Netflix has unveiled its summer movie lineup, and as you can expect there are a lot of movies coming to the platform in the upcoming months.
The streaming service’s most recent blog post has shared a variety of films we can look out for.
Here’s the list of the movies coming this summer. See below for further information and pictures about some of the most noteworthy movies. Last but not least, if you’re looking for what’s coming to Netflix in May, click here.
- Fear Street Trilogy — TBA Summer
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — TBA Summer
- The Loud House Movie — TBA Summer
- Vivo — TBA Summer
- Monster — May 7th
- Oxygen — May 12th
- Army of the Dead — May 21st
- Baggio: The Divine PonytailÂ — May 26th
- Ghost Lab — May 26th
- Blue Miracle — May 27th
- Carnaval — June 2nd
- Awake — June 9th
- Wish Dragon — June 11th
- Skater Girl — June 11th
- Jagame Thandiram — June 18th
- Fatherhood — June 18th
- Good on Paper — June 23rd
- The Ice Road — June 25th
- America: The Motion Picture — June 30th
- The House of Flowers — June
- Resort to Love — July 29th
- The Last Mercenary — July 30th
- Blood Red Sky — July
- TrollHunters: Rise of the Titans — July 21st
- The Last Letter From Your Lover — TBA July
- Sweet Girl — August 20th
- He’s All That — August 27th
- Beckett — TBA August
- The Kissing Booth 3 — August 11th
Fear Street Trilogy — Fear Street: 1994, Fear Street: 1978, Fear Street: 1666
FEAR STREET TRILOGY
An epic nightmare 300 years in the makingâ€¦
Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/0ynEODgayS
— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021
Release date: Summer
“In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations â€‹may all be connected â€” and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stineâ€™s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadysideâ€™s sinister history,” reads the Netflix document.
Army of the Dead
Release Date: May 21st
“Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted,” reads the Netflix document.
America: The Motion Picture
Release Date: June 30th
“In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers â€” including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo â€” to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father’s Foundingâ€¦ uh, Fathers,” reads the Netflix document.
Fatherhood
Release Date: June 18th
“In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood,” reads the Netflix document.
The Ice Road
Release Date: June 25th
“After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a â€˜big-rigâ€™ ice road driver (Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming,” reads the Netflix document.
TrollHunters: Rise of the Titans
Release Date: July 21st
“In Dreamworksâ€™ Trollhhunters: Rise of the Titans, Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Â Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all,” reads the Netflix document.
He’s All That
Release Date: August 27th
“He’s All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic Sheâ€™s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the schoolâ€™s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king,” reads the Netflix document.
Sweet Girl
Release Date: August 20th
“A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wifeâ€™s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter,” reads the Netflix document.
Wish Dragon
Release Date: June 11th
“In Sony Pictures Animationâ€™s Wish Dragon, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life’s biggest questions â€“ because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters,” reads the Netflix document.
Kissing Booth 3
Release Date: August 11th
“It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is going. Which path will Elle choose?,” reads the Netflix document.
Here’s the full doc with the movies above included.
Source: Netflix
