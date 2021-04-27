SpaceX set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is getting ready to launch another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit on April 28th from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
The company has launched over 1,300 Starlink satellites to date. Starlink’s network could eventually total more than 10,000 satellites.
Starlink is currently available in numerous regions across Canada as part of Starlink’s beta program. Orders are being fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The hardware for Starlink is priced at $649, shipping costs $65, taxes come to $92 and the service costs $129 per month. These charges bring the startup cost to a total of $806. After the initial order and once service begins, Starlink internet costs $129 per month.
If you live in an eligible area where capacity has not been reached, you can sign up for the beta program immediately and purchase the necessary equipment to get started.
Earlier this month, Elon Musk said SpaceX plans to offer Starlink service to moving vehicles by the end of this year. In a tweet, Musk said the service “should be fully mobile later this year, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion.”
Musk explained that SpaceX needs “a few more satellite launches to achieve complete coverage and some key software upgrades.”
You can learn more about Starlink in MobileSyrup‘s guide here.
