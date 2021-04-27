iRobot is offering huge discounts on several of its robot vacuum cleaners

If youâ€™ve been wanting to try a robot vacuum cleaner but the high price tag has been holding you off, this might be the deal for you.
iRobot is offering discounts on several of its products until May 6th. Check below:
Roomba Robot vacuum deals
- Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum: Now $1,199, was $1,399
- Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum: Now $799, was $999
- Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum: Now $549, was $749
- Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: Now $339, was $369
Braava robot mop deals
Bundle deals
- Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: Now $1,1698, was $1509.98
- Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: Now $1,529.98, was $1,999.98
- Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: Now $944.98, was $1,349.98
For a compiled list of iRobot products on sale, click here.
