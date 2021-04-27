PREVIOUS|
iRobot is offering huge discounts on several of its robot vacuum cleaners

The deals are valid until 11:59pm ET on May 6th

Apr 27, 2021

12:49 PM EDT

If youâ€™ve been wanting to try a robot vacuum cleaner but the high price tag has been holding you off, this might be the deal for you.

iRobot is offering discounts on several of its products until May 6th. Check below:

Roomba Robot vacuum deals

Braava robot mop deals

Bundle deals

For a compiled list of iRobot products on sale, click here.

