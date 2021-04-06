PREVIOUS|
LG says it will continue to offer software updates, including Android 12 for some devices

The company has been known for falling short on update promises

Apr 6, 2021

9:12 AM EDT

LG says it will continue to offer Android OS updates, including Android 12, following the closure of its smartphone business.

The company stated that it “will provide service support and software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a period of time which will vary by region.” Further, on LG’s Korean website, it notes that an “Android 12 OS upgrade will also be provided for selected models.”

Although the company hasn’t made any firm promises about future updates, LG claims it won’t abandon its current smartphones.

Further, LG hasn’t provided details about which smartphones will get Android 12, but it will likely only be limited to the LG Velvet, V60 and Wing.

It’s important to take these promises with a grain of salt, considering that LG has been known for falling short on update promises. Even prior to exiting the smartphone market, LG was slow to bring updates to its devices.

However, if the company does come through with its promises, it may be quite some time before they reach users’ smartphones.

LG expects the “wind down” of its mobile phone business to be completed by July 31st.

Source: LG Via: The Verge 

