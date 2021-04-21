Freedom Mobile discounts select plans by $10 if you bring your own phone

If you’re looking to get a new data plan Freedom Mobile has some pretty slick options if you already have a phone.
Read this first if you’re unfamiliar with Freedom
If you do choose to go with Freedom Mobile, remember that its service area is much smaller than Bell, Rogers and Telus. That doesn’t mean you can’t use your phone outside a Freedom coverage zone, but you’ll have two different data buckets to pay attention to.
For example, the 15GB/$75 plan from the carrier gives users 15GB to use in Freedom’s coverage areas and 3GB to use in the rest of Canada. However, some of Freedom’s plans are ‘Unlimited’ meaning that if you do go over those data caps, you’ll still be able to access the internet at reduced speeds.
The slower speeds in Freedom’s coverage areas are up to 256 kilobits per second (Kbps) for downloads and 128Kbps for uploads. If you go over your data outside a Freedom area, you get throttled even further to 128Kbps for downloads and 64Kbps for uploads.
Plans
The below plans all include unlimited calling in Canada and unlimited global texting. They also come with a $10 bill credit for 12 months if you bring your own phone, meaning you’ll receive $10 off the price of the plan listed below for the first year of service.
- 10GB/$40 per month (not unlimited data) – plus 500MB of Canada-wide data (unlimited)
- 11GB/$45 per month (not unlimited data) – plus 500MB of Canada-wide data (unlimited)
- 15GB/$50 per month (unlimited) – plus 1GB of Canada-wide data (unlimited)
- 18GB/$55 per month (unlimited) – plus 1GB of Canada-wide data (unlimited)
- 30GB/$65 per month (unlimited) – plus 2GB of Canada-wide data (unlimited)
- 35GB/$75 per month (unlimited) – plus 2GB of Canada-wide data (unlimited)
The below plans also come with unlimited calling to the U.S. and Canada, plus the same unlimited global texting.
- 15GB/$75 per month (unlimited) – plus 3GB of Canada-wide data (unlimited)
- 35GB/$105 per month (unlimited) -plus 5GB of Canada-wide data (unlimited)
Source: Freedom MobileÂ
