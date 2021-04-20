This 65″ 4K Samsung Smart TV is $400 off for today only

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $1,299.99 (save $400)
Want to make the most of all the Netflix youâ€™ll be watching indoors this spring? Samsungâ€™s 65″ QLED Tizen Smart TV is on sale for today only at a showstopping $1,299.99, which is $400 off its regular price.
With preloaded apps like Apple TV, Google Play, Netflix, Prime, Cineplex, Crave, UFC, DAZN, youâ€™ll never run out of content, and its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Quantum Dot technology, and dual-LED backlighting are the next best things to actually being outside.
Check it out, along with a host of other great Motherâ€™s Day gifts, at Best Buy Canada.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments