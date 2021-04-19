Get a ProForm Elliptical for 50 percent off today at Best Buy Canada

Buy at Best Buy for $599.99 (save $570)
Home-gym equipment has been hard to come by during the lockdown. And with gyms closed for the foreseeable future, thereâ€™s no telling when weâ€™ll be able to get some cardio that doesnâ€™t involve pounding the pavement.
But if youâ€™re still looking for at-home fitness equipment — or if youâ€™re on the hunt for a great Motherâ€™s Day gift — Best Buy Canada has a fantastic one-day deal on the ProForm ErgoStride Elliptical for $599.99 (save $570). Thatâ€™s a whopping 50 percent off the regular price.
The elliptical features 14 digital resistance settings, plus itâ€™s iFit Coach Ready for unlimited downloadable programs. But the best part is that it has built-in speakers to broadcast your podcasts, so you donâ€™t have to wait for your earbuds to pair before you get moving.
Source: Best Buy Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments