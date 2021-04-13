PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation 5 bundle now in stock at EB Games Canada [Now sold out]

Act quickly

Apr 13, 2021

12:25 PM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation 5

Update 13/04/2021 at 12:39pm ET:Â EB Games has confirmed that it has sold out of the PS5.

Original story follows:

EB Games now has the PlayStation 5 in stock in Canada.

Note that this is a bundle that includes the $629 CAD disc model and an extra $89.99 DualSense controller.

You can order the bundle here. There’s a waitlist to get into the site, so give it a bit of time.

Note: EB Games displayed some customers’ personal information on its website during a PS5 restock earlier this year. The company has never publicly addressed this incident, so keep that in mind if you want to order from the retailer.

Related Articles

News

Jan 26, 2021

2:32 PM EST

EB Games Canada reportedly displayed buyers’ personal data when in queue for PS5

News

Mar 18, 2021

1:53 PM EDT

Square Enix shows off gameplay from PS5 game Forspoken, developed by FFXV team

Resources

Apr 5, 2021

12:58 PM EDT

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in April 2021

News

Mar 17, 2021

4:54 PM EDT

Sony bringing DVR support to the PS5 in Japan later this year

Comments