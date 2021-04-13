PlayStation 5 bundle now in stock at EB Games Canada [Now sold out]

Update 13/04/2021 at 12:39pm ET:Â EB Games has confirmed that it has sold out of the PS5.
Original story follows:
EB Games now has the PlayStation 5 in stock in Canada.
Note that this is a bundle that includes the $629 CAD disc model and an extra $89.99 DualSense controller.
You can order the bundle here. There’s a waitlist to get into the site, so give it a bit of time.
Note: EB Games displayed some customers’ personal information on its website during a PS5 restock earlier this year. The company has never publicly addressed this incident, so keep that in mind if you want to order from the retailer.
