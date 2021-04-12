PREVIOUS
News

Programmers adds playable Flappy Bird clone to macOS push notification

the game can be programmed into the push notification by loading a web version of it

Apr 12, 2021

8:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Flappy Bird

Who says you canâ€™t game on a Mac?

Neil Sardesai, who made headlines in February with a clip of pong running inside a macOS app icon, recently released a new video where he shows a playable version of 2013â€™s viral hit Flappy Bird running inside a macOS push notification.

Though the game has not been released publicly yet, it’s still a nifty use of Appleâ€™s ‘UserNotificationsUI framework,’ firstÂ introduced with macOS Big Sur. According to Sardesai, the game can be programmed into the push notification by loading a web version of it.

 

The game Sardesai plays in the video above is technically a browser-based clone of Flappy Bird made by Will Eastcott of PlayCanvas.

Sardesai has not released his work publicly for anyone to try out, which is a good thing considering how addictive the game was (is?).

As a refresher, Flappy Bird racked up 50 million downloads in less than a year before being removed by its developer, Dong Nguyen, because he felt it was too addictive. What followed was people who installed the game prior to it being taken off App Stores listing their devices for exorbitant amounts of money on platforms like eBay.

Source: Neil Sardesai Â Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Mar 12, 2021

2:09 PM EST

Google says Chrome 89 manages memory better, improves performance

Resources

Nov 22, 2020

5:32 PM EST

macOS Big Sur tips and tricks

News

Mar 8, 2021

2:35 PM EST

iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, watchOS 7.3.2 and macOS 11.2.3 now available

News

Jan 12, 2016

8:30 PM EST

Flappy Bird developer .Gears teases new ‘ninja-themed’ project

Comments