Mobile Klinik launches new on-demand mobile repair service across Canada

Telus-owned Mobile Klinik has launched a new on-demand device repair service on wheels in cities across Canada.
With this latest launch, the company now gives customers the option to book an appointment to receive smartphone repair services outside their home or any location of their choice via a Mobile Klinik van.
The new service is rolling out in more than 100 Canadian communities across the country and aims to provide contactless and convenient device repair services.
“For a limited time, Mobile Klinik will be waiving the $29.99 Come-To-You flat-rate convenience fee to bring the Onsite Repair Unit directly to Canadians’ homes,” Mobile Klinik stated in a press release.
The service is now available in several cities including Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and more. A full list of eligible cities can be found here.
“The launch of Mobile Klinik’s Onsite Repair service is our latest initiative to make smartphone and tablet repair a more accessible, cost effective, and convenient option for Canadian consumers,” said Mobile Klinik CEO Tim McGuire in a statement.
Technicians are able to help customers with several issues such as replacing cracked screens, fixing water damage and repairing microphones or speakers.
Customers can book a repair online or by phone to have a technician visit their home, place of work or another convenient location.
Image credit: Mobile Klinik
Source: Mobile Klinik
