Fido’s clearance sale offers major discounts on previous flagships

Fido has limited inventory available, so better get your hands on that new phone now

Apr 7, 2021

11:41 AM EDT

If you’re looking for a good smartphone deal, Rogers-owned Fido is offering a clearance sale that features multiple last-gen flagship devices.

All phones currently on clearance sale involve a two-year monthly device financing contract with Fido.

Check out the list below:

iPhone 11 (2019): now $29.99/month, was $39.38/month
iPhone 11 Pro: now $50/month, was $79.59/month
iPhone 11 Pro Max: now $45/month, was $64.80/month
iPhone SE (2020): now $15.99/month, was $28.75/month
iPhone XR (2019): now $19.99/month, was $30/month
Samsung Galaxy S10: now $25/month, was $58.34/month
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: now $35/month, was $68.75/month
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: now $33.33/month, was $71.67/month (extra $280 down payment)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: now $19.99/month, was $63.25/month
Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G: now $39.99/month, was $72.09/month
Motorola edge+: now $12.99/month, was $83.34/month
Moto G stylus: now $13.54/month, was $15/month
Huawei P30: now $6.99/month, was $39.59/month

You can pick up your device on the same day at participating Fido stores or you can opt for free shipping, which will take about two to five business days.

Fido has limited inventory available, so better get your hands on that new phone now.

Check out all the deals on Fidoâ€™s website. It’s also worth noting that Fido currently offers a $100 bill credit on select phones and activations, which could sweeten the deal.

Source: Fido

