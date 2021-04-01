PREVIOUS|
News

Grindr is launching ‘Gag Reflex,’ a live stream comedy special

The comedy special will be on YouTube and in-app

Apr 1, 2021

7:02 AM EDT

To support and celebrate queer talent, the queer dating app, Grindr, is launching a live stream comedy special called ‘Gag Reflex’ with a lineup of queer comedians.

The comedy special debuts today and premieres live on YouTube and in-app to Grindr’s millions of daily active users — but not me, of course… I don’t use Grindr.

The show feature’s Joel Kim Booster from Sunnyside and Shrill, Sydnee Washington from Broad City, Jay Jurden from The Tonight Show, and NYC comedians Jaye McBride and Zach Zimmerman. Each of the sets will offer insight into the modern dating queer experience.

“Comedy is such an integral part of the queer experience, and we couldn’t think of a better time to show off our brightest queer comedic talents,” said Grindr’s Patrick Rogers in a press release. “After getting through a particularly difficult year for the community, we’re so excited to share in some much-needed laughter.”

Gag Reflex is the latest work from Grindr. Grindr on YouTube also has tons of different types of videos representing queer experiences. This includes playlists like ‘Old Gays,’ ‘Try Grindr,’ ‘Quarantine Queens,’ and more.

